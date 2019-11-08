Ginetta takes turn at the front in second Shanghai practice

Team LNT and a Ginetta G60-LT-P1 topped the time sheets in a WEC session for the first time today in the second practice session at the Shanghai International Circuit, after Charlie Robertson set a 1m48.127s in the No. 6.

Robertson’s flyer was 0.061s quicker than the fastest of the two Toyotas, the No. 8, which finished the day with a 1m48.188s from Kazuki Nakajima. The No. 1 Rebellion, which topped FP1 earlier in the day, completed the top three, with a 1m48.288s. The Briton’s benchmark time was the fastest of the day, and six tenths faster than American Gustavo Menezes’ flyer from Free Practice 1.

In LMP2, Cool Racing was once again the fastest team, a 1m49.754s from Nicolas Lapierre putting it top by over a second. United Autosports ended up second after Phil Hanson put United Autosports third with a 1m50.397s. High Class Racing completed the top three and was the quickest Goodyear team.

AF Corse led the way in GTE Pro, with late-arriving Miguel Molina (who was delayed in his travels due to visa issues) and Davide Rigon leading the way in the No. 71 Ferrari 488 after sitting out FP1. The two Aston Martin Vantage AMRs completed the top three the No. 97 leading the No. 95, the pair 0.5s and 0.7s adrift.

Dempsey Proton Racing was quickest in Am with its No. 77 Porsche 911 RSR, after a 2m01.935s. Like FP1, the fastest car in Am was quicker than multiple GTE Pro cars. The No. 91 Porsche and No. 51 Ferrari both were unable to match the No, 77’s times.

The No. 90 TF Sport Aston Martin slotted in second, splitting up the Proton Porsches which finished up first, third and fourth in the category, the No. 78 ahead of the No. 88.

UP NEXT: Free Practice 3 at 9:50 a.m. local time on Saturday.