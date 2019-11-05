Lemons of Love announces fourth annual MX-5 Cup car giveaway

The motor racing-themed Lemons of Love charity organization has announced its fourth giveaway of a turnkey Global Mazda MX-5 Cup race car.

Lemons of Love, the non-profit foundation created by Jill Swanson, has used the proceeds from the MX-5 Cup raffles to support those undergoing chemotherapy treatments to fight cancer. More than 10,000 ‘Lemons’ packages containing a variety of personal care items have been delivered to cancer patients since Swanson went through chemotherapy for a battle of her own.

The upcoming winner will take home a car that is ready and capable of competing in the IndyCar-sanctioned Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup championship, and a number of other regional racing series, along with any amateur or private outings desired at local race tracks. Built by Long Road Racing in North Carolina under contract from Mazda, two of the three MX-5 Cup cars given away by Lemons of Love have been raced and earned podiums in the Global series.

The third, won in 2018 by Air Force service member Daniel Miller, awaits his return from deployment overseas. “I woke up to this news today, and I could hardly believe it. I am beside myself right now,” he said after having his name drawn at a ceremony held during the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Tickets for the tax-deductible 2020 raffle are available here.