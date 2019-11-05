Burnett to continue as Reddick's crew chief in Cup

Crew chief Randall Burnett will join Tyler Reddick in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next season.

Burnett currently oversees Reddick and the No. 2 Xfinity Series team. Both will be in the Cup Series next year with on No. 8 Chevrolet team, with Reddick replacing Daniel Hemric and Burnett replacing current crew chief Luke Lambert.

“Richard Childress Racing (RCR) announced today that Luke Lambert will step down as crew chief of the No. 8 NASCAR Cup Series program at the conclusion of the 2019 NASCAR season,” the team announced on Twitter.

“Since joining RCR in 2005, Lambert has played a pivotal role in eight race wins, 70 top-five and 168 top-10 finishes, most of which were from atop the pit box as crew chief. RCR is grateful for Lambert’s many achievements over the past 14 years and wish him the best in future endeavors.”

Lambert will move to the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing team and work alongside Chris Buescher, who is coming back to the organization.

The combination of Burnett and Reddick have won five races, the regular-season championship, and are in a position to advance into the Championship 4.

“Randell Burnett will assume the crew chief duties for the No. 8 team and driver Tyler Reddick for the 2020 race season,” continued the RCR post.

“Burnett, who has prior experience at NASCAR’s highest level of competition, will continue to build on the momentum that he and Reddick have established throughout the 2019 Xfinity Series campaign to date. More information on RCR’s 2020 competition plans will be announced at a later date.”

Burnett has 42 races on his resume as a Cup Series crew chief when he worked with AJ Allmendinger in 2016 and ’17.