Almirola tops final Texas NASCAR practice

With a lap of 188.561 mph (28.638s) Aric Almirola was fastest in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Texas.

Almirola led the way of six non-playoff drivers inside the top 10. But second quick was Denny Hamlin (P) at 188.350 mph. Hamlin is the most recent winner at Texas.

Third-fastest was Clint Bowyer at 188.258 mph, with his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick (P) fourth at 187.905 mph. Completing the top five was Kurt Busch at 187.761 mph. Harvick has won the last two Texas playoff races.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was sixth-quickest at 187.702 mph. Clocking in seventh was William Byron at 187.663 mph. Ryan Blaney (P) was eighth-fastest at 187.650 mph while Erik Jones was ninth at 187.552 mph and Martin Truex Jr. (P) completed the top 10 at 187.448 mph.

Three playoff drivers were outside the top 14 on the speed chart. Chase Elliott clocked in 15th fastest at 187.039 mph while Kyle Larson was 16th fastest at 186.987 mph. At 21st was Joey Logano running 186.728 mph.

In the best 10 consecutive lap averages it was Bowyer leading Harvick, Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Almirola, Larson, Jones, Blaney, Hemric, and Kyle Busch.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 7:05 p.m. ET Saturday.