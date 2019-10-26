UPDATE: Tifft released from hospital

Matt Tifft has been released from a local Martinsville hospital and is headed back home.

His Front Row Motorsports team said out a brief statement Saturday afternoon saying that Tifft had undergone “further evaluation and tests” after he suffered a medical condition earlier in the day. Tifft had been loaded a stretcher at the team hauler and taken to the infield care center before being transported to the hospital.

Tifft will not drive the No. 36 Ford this weekend, and “further updates will be sent when appropriate.”

Truck Series competitor and fellow Ford driver Matt Crafton drove Tifft’s car in both Saturday practice sessions. Crafton was 31st fastest in both practices. He will also qualify the car later this afternoon (4:35 p.m. ET) and compete in the First Data 500 on Sunday afternoon.

Two weeks ago, Crafton served as the relief driver for Paul Menard in the Talladega race as Menard was dealing with ongoing neck issues. In 2015, Crafton made his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series in the Daytona 500 when he was the substitute driver for the injured Kyle Busch.