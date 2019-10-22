Kimono-inspired graphics for Nissan e.dams Formula E latest

Nissan’s new Formula E car has a fresh new look as the Japanese automaker returns for a second season in the electric street racing series demonstrating the company’s potent EV technology.

Nissan unveiled the new race car livery Tuesday in Yokohama, ahead of next month’s ABB FIA Formula E Championship season six opener in Saudi Arabia. The red, black and white design, Nissan says, was inspired by the Japanese kimono garment, a traditional symbol of longevity and good fortune. It will also be featured on the Nissan LEAF NISMO RC, the dual-electric-motor performance vehicle based on Nissan’s LEAF EV.

“As we approach the beginning of our second season of Formula E competition, our design team proposed a new look — one that celebrates our Japanese heritage and vibrant technology DNA,” said Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president for global design. “We used our iconic Nissan racing red, black and white colors layered diagonally in a kimono pattern, which creates a dynamic and powerful impression.”

Drivers Sebastien Buemi and Oliver Rowland will return for the Nissan e.dams team which finished second in the season-five championship. It had six podium finishes (including the last five races), six pole positions (the most for any team), and 16 Super Pole qualifying appearances combined by Buemi and Rowland in a 2018/19 season which ended with the automaker notching its first ever Formula E victory in the New York finale.

Nissan has developed an updated powertrain for season six, in line with new series regulations.

“The second season is sometimes harder than the first,” said Michael Carcamo, Nissan’s global motorsports director. “With a major change to a single-motor solution, we had plenty to do in the off-season. We’ll use everything we learned (last year) to improve our package, with an even greater emphasis on battery and energy management.”

“Finishing second as a team last year was great,” said Buemi, who is the top all-time record-holder in Formula E with the most pole positions, fastest laps and wins. “This year, the objective is to fight for the championship.”

Rowland, the best-performing Formula E rookie last season with three pole positions and two podium finishes, echoed Buemi’s enthusiasm.

“I really appreciate Nissan taking a bit of a risk with me last year, as I was a rookie and started quite late,” Rowland said. “Luckily, it worked out for all of us, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel again, pushing forward and improving.”

Season six of Formula E will kick off next month in Saudi Arabia. Fourteen races will be held in 12 cities, with the final double-header round taking place in London.