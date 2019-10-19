Soucek/Parente win Race 2, complete Las Vegas World Challenge sweep

K-PAX Racing Bentley Continental GT3 driving duo Andy Soucek and Alvaro Parente won the final race of the 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge America season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, completing a sweep of both race victories on Saturday.

Miguel Molina and Toni Vilander finished third overall, clinching the Manufacturers’ Title for Ferrari. K-PAX Racing took the 2019 Team Championship Title.

Martin Fuentes and Renger Van der Zande won in the Pro/Am category, while Mike Hedlund and Dane Cameron finished second in the category to clinch the Team Championship for RealTime Racing.

Martin Barkey and Kyle Marcelli finished fourth in Pro/Am – clinching the Pro/Am division Driver’s Championship.

A full race report to follow. Results are provisional until posted Final.

RESULTS RACE 2