NASCAR/ISC complete merger deal

The merger between NASCAR and International Speedway Corporation (ISC) is done.

NASCAR announced Friday morning that it has successfully completed its acquisition of ISC and will now move forward as one company. It will continue as NASCAR and remain based in Daytona Beach, Florida. ISC will no longer be listed on NASDAQ.

Jim France will serve as the chairman and chief executive officer of the united company. Lesa France Kennedy will be executive vice chair. Steve Phelps will oversee all operations as president.

“The merger of NASCAR and ISC represents a historic moment for our sport,” said France. “There is much work ahead of us, but we’re pleased with the progress made to position our sport for success. Delivering for our race fans and partners is job number one and we look forward to doing that better than ever for years to come.”

The board directors will be France, France Kennedy, Mike Helton and Gary Crotty, chief legal officer. Others involved include Jill Gregory, executive vice president and chief marketing and content officer; Steve O’Donnell, executive vice president and chief racing development officer; and Daryl Wolfe, executive vice president and chief operations and sales officer.

John Saunders and Helton will serve as senior advisors under the new leadership structure.

“With great racing across all of our series, an exciting 2020 schedule on tap, and the Next Gen race car in development, we are better positioned than ever before to lead the sport into a new era of growth,” said Phelps. “We have strong, experienced leadership team in place with incredibly dedicated employees at every level throughout our organization. Our best days are ahead of us and our new organization is going to allow us to better deliver great racing to our fans everywhere.”