Image by Carl Bingham/LAT

Formula 1

FIA confirms 2020 F1 calendar

The calendar for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship was confirmed at today’s meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Cologne, Germany. The formal ratification of the draft calendar that was first revealed in August was accepted without changes.

Highlights include the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix as the third round of the season in early April, along with the return of the Dutch Grand Prix in May, which will mark F1’s return to the Zandvoort circuit for the first time in 35 years, in place of the German GP.

2020 F1 World Championship (Date, Country, Circuit)

15 March Australia Melbourne
22 March Bahrain Sakhir
5 April Vietnam Hanoi*
19 April China Shanghai
3 May Netherlands Zandvoort*
10 May Spain Barcelona
24 May Monaco Monaco
7 June Azerbaijan Baku
14 June Canada Montreal
28 June France Le Castellet
5 July Austria Spielberg
19 July Great Britain Silverstone
2 August Hungary Budapest
30 August Belgium Spa
6 September Italy Monza
20 September Singapore Singapore
27 September Russia Sochi
11 October Japan Suzuka
25 October USA Austin (COTA)
1 November Mexico Mexico City
15 November Brazil São Paulo
29 November Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

 

* Subject to circuit homologation

