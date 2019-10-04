FIA confirms 2020 F1 calendar

The calendar for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship was confirmed at today’s meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Cologne, Germany. The formal ratification of the draft calendar that was first revealed in August was accepted without changes.
Highlights include the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix as the third round of the season in early April, along with the return of the Dutch Grand Prix in May, which will mark F1’s return to the Zandvoort circuit for the first time in 35 years, in place of the German GP.
2020 F1 World Championship (Date, Country, Circuit)
|15 March
|Australia
|Melbourne
|22 March
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|5 April
|Vietnam
|Hanoi*
|19 April
|China
|Shanghai
|3 May
|Netherlands
|Zandvoort*
|10 May
|Spain
|Barcelona
|24 May
|Monaco
|Monaco
|7 June
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|14 June
|Canada
|Montreal
|28 June
|France
|Le Castellet
|5 July
|Austria
|Spielberg
|19 July
|Great Britain
|Silverstone
|2 August
|Hungary
|Budapest
|30 August
|Belgium
|Spa
|6 September
|Italy
|Monza
|20 September
|Singapore
|Singapore
|27 September
|Russia
|Sochi
|11 October
|Japan
|Suzuka
|25 October
|USA
|Austin (COTA)
|1 November
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|15 November
|Brazil
|São Paulo
|29 November
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
* Subject to circuit homologation
