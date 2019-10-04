FIA confirms 2020 F1 calendar

The calendar for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship was confirmed at today’s meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Cologne, Germany. The formal ratification of the draft calendar that was first revealed in August was accepted without changes.

Highlights include the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix as the third round of the season in early April, along with the return of the Dutch Grand Prix in May, which will mark F1’s return to the Zandvoort circuit for the first time in 35 years, in place of the German GP.

2020 F1 World Championship (Date, Country, Circuit)

15 March Australia Melbourne 22 March Bahrain Sakhir 5 April Vietnam Hanoi* 19 April China Shanghai 3 May Netherlands Zandvoort* 10 May Spain Barcelona 24 May Monaco Monaco 7 June Azerbaijan Baku 14 June Canada Montreal 28 June France Le Castellet 5 July Austria Spielberg 19 July Great Britain Silverstone 2 August Hungary Budapest 30 August Belgium Spa 6 September Italy Monza 20 September Singapore Singapore 27 September Russia Sochi 11 October Japan Suzuka 25 October USA Austin (COTA) 1 November Mexico Mexico City 15 November Brazil São Paulo 29 November Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

* Subject to circuit homologation