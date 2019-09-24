Newgarden to demo IndyCar on Charlotte Roval

Josef Newgarden is bringing IndyCar to the Charlotte road course.

Team Penske has announced that the newly crowned two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion will make an exhibition run at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Friday following Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying. Newgarden will drive his No. 2 Shell/Pennzoil Dallara-Chevrolet Indy car around the 2.28-mile course.

The Charlotte road course, or Roval as it is called by some, uses both the oval and infield portion of the speedway. It made its debut on the NASCAR schedule last year. Saturday will be the second race in the Xfinity Series playoffs while Sunday is the first elimination race in the Cup Series playoffs.

Newgarden, who led the IndyCar Series with four wins this season, captured his second title over the weekend with an eighth-place finish in the season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. His first title came two years ago.

Also in attendance for the run will be fellow Shell/Pennzoil driver Joey Logano and Team Penske president Tim Cindric.