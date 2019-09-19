Verstappen, Ricciardo and Bottas to demo at LA F1 festival

Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas will drive on the streets of Los Angeles ahead of this year’s United States Grand Prix as part of the latest Formula 1 festival.

The trio will ensure Mercedes, Red Bull and Renault cars are demonstrated on Hollywood Boulevard during what is being billed as the Hollywood Festival. The even will take place over two days between the races in Mexico City and the USGP at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas, with the first day on Tuesday, October 29 set to include a ‘Hollywood Ride of Fame’ car exhibition unveiled on the boulevard, including a number of iconic F1 cars from the sport’s history. The three grand prix winners will then carry out demonstration runs on Wednesday, October 30.

F1’s managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches says the sport needs to continue embedding itself in U.S. cities.

“Following the huge success of our U.S. festival offering, including our Miami takeover and Chicago fan event earlier this year, we are excited to be returning to the States for our third installment of F1 Festivals in America,” Bratches said.

“LA is an iconic city known for all things showbiz and we are extremely excited to be adding F1 to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as we take over the Boulevard for the first time. It’s very important that fans get to experience F1 in city centers and that we showcase what Formula 1 has to offer to the US market.”