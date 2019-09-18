NASCAR reinstates Currey; multiple lug nut penalties post-Vegas

Multiple crew chiefs have been fined for lug nut violations in Las Vegas while Bayley Currey (pictured) has had his suspension lifted by NASCAR.

After being suspended last month for violation of the substance abuse policy, Currey has completed the Road to Recovery Program and has been reinstated by NASCAR. Currey was slated to race at Bristol Motor Speedway for Rick Ware Racing when he announced he had failed a drug test for what he said was an ingredient in a pre-workout supplement.

Meanwhile, three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs were each fined $10,000 after Sunday’s South Point 400 for not having one lug nut secure on their respective vehicles. All are from playoff contending teams.

They were Greg Ives of sixth-place finisher Alex Bowman, John Klausmeier of the 13th-place finisher Aric Almirola, and Adam Stevens of 19th-place finisher Kyle Busch.

In the Xfinity Series, two crew chiefs, Dave Elenz and Jeff Meendering, were each fined $5,000. There was one lug nut not secure on the No. 9 Chevrolet of Noah Gragson, whom Elenz serves as crew chief for, as well as the No. 19 of Brandon Jones, whose team Meendering oversees.

Jones finished third in Saturday’s race, the final race in the regular season, and Gragson was sixth. Both drivers qualified for the Xfinity Series playoffs, which kicks off this weekend at Richmond.