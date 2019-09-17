Photos: More ELVF action from Road America

Participants and spectators were met with great weather and racing Saturday and Sunday at the Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association (VSCDA)’s Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival at Road America. VM photographer Scott Paceley has provided a gallery of sights for us to enjoy …
