Acura stays ahead in third Monterey practice

Acura Team Penske went 1-2 in the final practice session ahead of today’s qualifying session for IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race in Monterey. Ricky Taylor’s No. 7 Acura ARX-05 (1m15.497s) lowered Friday’s fastest time by more than a half second in slightly cooler conditions.

Teammate Helio Castroneves stopped the session at the halfway point when he went straight at the Corkscrew and needed to be extricated from the gravel before continuing. Acura Teammate Juan Pablo Montoya was second (+0.360s) and Wayne Taylor Racing’s Renger van der Zande Cadillac DPi (+0.538s) completed the top three.

Ford rose to the fore in GT Le Mans as Richard Westbrook went fastest in the No. 67 Ford GT (1m22.034s). Tom Blomqvist split the Fords with his No. 25 BMW M8 GTLM (+0.230s) as Dirk Mueller trailed in the No. 66 GT Ford GT (+0.484s).

BMW went one better in GT Daytona as Turner Motorsport’s Robby Foley paced the class in the No. 96 M6 GT3 (1m24.523s). Continuing the brand’s strong showing from Friday Lamborghini Huracan GT3’s from Paul Miller Racing with Corey Lewis (+0.197s) and Magnus Racing’s Andy Lally (+0.437s) chased the sizeable sedan.

In LMP2, Performance Tech Motorsports’ Kyle Masson (1m18.251s) held a comfortable margin over PR1Mathiasen Motorsports’ Matt McMurry (+0.834s).

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Qualifying, 12:40 p.m. PT