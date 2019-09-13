Mazda fires opening salvo in Monterey

Mazda Team Joest’s Oliver Jarvis led the opening IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship session in Monterey on Friday with a best lap of 1m16.442s set in sweltering conditions.

Amid a recent heat wave within the region, the Briton’s No. 77 Mazda RT24-P displaced Acura’s championship leading twosome of Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron (+0.153s) and the first of the resurgent Cadillacs as Filipe Albuquerque completed the top three in his No. 5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R (+0.304s).

A larger gap from first to second was found in GT Le Mans where Ford Chip Ganassi Racing’s Richard Westbrook topped the class in his No. 67 Ford GT (1m22.548s) and Corvette Racing’s Tommy Milner (+0.294s) trailed in second with the No. 4 Corvette C7.R. In a promising statement to start the weekend in Laguna Seca, BMW’s Jesse Krohn was third (+0.401s) in the No. 24 BMW M8 GTLM.

GT Daytona followed GTLM’s model of having three different brands represented atop the category. Paul Miller Racing’s Bryan Sellers set the standard in his No. 48 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 (1m25.248s) while Scuderia Corsa’s Toni Vilander almost matched his speed in the No. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3 (+0.023s) and Jeroen Bleekemolen took third, albeit a from afar, in his No. 33 Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 (+0.473s).

In another welcome start to the event the first session remained green from start to finish.

NEXT UP: FP2, 3:15 p.m. PT