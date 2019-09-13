Acura Team Penske takes second practice in Monterey

A toasty afternoon at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca saw Juan Pablo Montoya move his No. 6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 to the top of the time sheet with a lap of 1m16.003s. He was far from comfortable, though, as Felipe Nasr nearly matched the lap with his No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R (+0.078s).

Fastest in the first session, Mazda Team Joest’s Oliver Jarvis could only run third, and a fair distance back from the Acura (+0.418s) with his No. 77 RT24-P.

In GT Le Mans, Corvette Racing went 1-2 as Antonio Garcia (1m22.833s) in the No. 3 Corvette C7.R, and Oliver Gavin was not far behind (+0.130s) in the No. 4. Porsche’s Patrick Pilet, like Jarvis in DPi, was well adrift in third (+0.518s) in the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR.

GT Daytona was mostly a Lamborghini affair as Paul Miller Racing’s Bryan Sellers went fastest in the No. 48 Huracan GT3 (1m25.246s) as Compass Racing’s Matt Plumb placed the No. 76 McLaren 720S GT3 a close second (+0.077s) in the British supercar. Magnus Racing’s No. 44 Lamborghini was third as Andy Lally (+0.149s) kept the top times close.

In LMP2, Kyle Masson topped Dalton Kellett by nearly a half second.

A brief red flag to remove a rear window that left the back of an AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F was quickly retrieved.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: FP3, 8:45 a.m. PT