NASCAR interview: Parker Kligerman

Parker Kligerman just might be the busiest man in motorsports. Kligerman is a part-time NASCAR Cup and Truck Series driver, broadcaster with NBC Sports during the week and on the weekends, has his own company, a TV show, and co-owns an e-sports racing team. Somehow, Kligerman admits on this week’s podcast, he’s still searching for what he wants to do for the next 20 years as he tries to make peace with how his racing career turned out.

“Earlier this year I admitted I still struggle with the TV thing,” Kligerman says. “I think I’m far more at peace with the idea of my role and starting to see the bigger picture of what I can add to the sport.”

Like many, Kligerman’s only dream was to be a successful driver, and it hasn’t gone to plan. In this podcast interview, he talks about his journey and as well as: