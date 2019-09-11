Hawksworth to remain with AIM Vasser Sullivan

Jack Hawksworth will remain with the AIM Vasser Sullivan team after inking a new contract. The signing was confirmed by AVS on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Briton is in his third season behind the wheel of a Lexus RC F GT3 in IMSA’s GT Daytona category, having started with the 3GT Racing outfit in 2017 and transitioned to its successor, AVS, in 2019.

Paired with co-driver Richard Heistand in the No. 14 Lexus, the duo earned back-to-back wins earlier this season at Mid-Ohio and Detroit, and hold sixth in the GTD standings leading into this weekend’s race in Monterey.

Known for his chassis feedback and development skills, Hawksworth has found his services in high demand since transitioning from IndyCar to IMSA. The former IndyCar driver drew considerable attention in recent months within the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship paddock in as a number of teams, mostly in the DPi class, explored talent upgrades.

With his plans to stay with the Canadian-American outfit, Hawksworth could play a significant role with Lexus if the brand chooses to take part in IMSA’s DPi 2.0 formula that arrives in 2022.