AVS goes local for special Laguna Seca livery

The AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 driven by San Francisco’s Townsend Bell and teammate Frankie Montecalvo at this weekend’s visit to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will sport a special livery in honor of database firm MemSQL. It marks the first event of the season where something other than the team’s black and dayglo yellow colors will be deployed.

“We are excited to announce that MemSQL has decided to be the primary sponsor for the Monterey SportsCar Championship,” said team co-owner James “Sulli” Sullivan. “Power is what fundamentally drives our Lexus RC-Fs, and data is what steers us. We derive power from the ability to make our data work for us. Harnessing the power of this data and turning it into a competitive advantage, that’s what our MemSQL partnership provides us.”

The alignment between the AVS Lexus GT Daytona program and MemSQL was made easier as the company’s chief marketing officer, a longtime Bay Area racer, sees both entities as industry challengers.

“Thirty years ago, the Lexus brand disrupted an entire industry, taking on U.S. rivals head-to-head with its unwavering commitment to perfection. And, if there’s anything we know about at MemSQL, it’s taking on bigger rivals and succeeding despite the odds,” said MemSQL CMO Peter Guagenti.

“That’s one of the major reasons our primary sponsorship of Townsend Bell and the No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus is such a rewarding partnership. The other element that binds us together is our shared – and uncompromising – dedication to leveraging data to gain a competitive edge while pushing the boundaries of performance.”