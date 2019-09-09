Lights team HMD expanding to USF2000, Indy Pro 2000

The HMD Motorsports Road To Indy team will expand beyond its two-car Indy Lights effort next season by adding a pair of cars in the first-tier USF2000 class and the mid-tier Indy Pro 2000 category.

Coming off its first Indy Lights win of the year with England’s Toby Sowery at Portland Round 2, the Indianapolis-based outfit, which also fields promising American David Malukas, will spend the remainder of the year preparing to triple its footprint for the 2020 season.

With former Carlin Racing Indy Lights and IndyCar race engineer Geoff Fickling in charge of performance, the retooled BN Racing program is set to become a significant player in American junior open-wheel racing.

“We are ready to hit the ground running and provide some of the best prepared and ready to race cars,” said team manager John Cummiskey. “We have been working overtime to get everything moved over to the new shop in Indy and prepped to our level. We have hired full-time staff that we will employ year-round, and have begun to plan a winter test program. Our goal is to enter the Chris Griffis Test and the 2020 season with the speed and drivers to win races.”