Rosenqvist seeing the upside after another second place

Felix Rosenqvist continues to sit on the threshold of victory in the NTT IndyCar Series.

The 27-year-old Swede has finished runner-up on two occasions over the last four races, including this past Sunday at Portland. Additionally, and perhaps more importantly, the latest result pushed the Chip Ganassi Racing driver to the top of the Rookie of the Year standings with just one race remaining at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

“I thought it was a pretty good race,” Rosenqvist said after finishing second to Team Penske’s Will Power by just under three seconds. “We had good fuel mileage — kind of hoped for a little bit less safety car because Honda, in general, has been stronger than Chevy on fuel mileage. But it was a flat-out race for quite many laps in the end.

“I was really strong on the reds. I thought that’s where we made our race — almost no degradation, could just keep doing really good laps, good fuel mileage. So I definitely felt like we had a chance when we put on the blacks. But I thought Will and Penske were a bit better on the blacks, and we couldn’t really do much there. I sort of closed the gap and then I thought I used my tires a bit too much so I kind of struggled in the end with a loose car.

“It was good starting P5, finishing second, I’ll definitely take it. Good to show the NTT Data car up there two times at the end of the year, so try to go for the win in Laguna.”

Through 16 rounds, the driver of the No. 10 CGR Honda has amassed two podiums, five top fives, nine top 10s, one pole, has led 71 laps and currently sits ninth in the championship standings. While the rookie campaign has been nothing short of impressive, he still craves the one thing missing: victory.

“I’m pretty hungry for a win,” admitted Rosenqvist, who finished second to teammate and five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon by 0.0934s at Mid-Ohio in late July. “You know, we’ve been kind of close two times. I thought Mid-Ohio was definitely closer, but we’ve definitely been there, and we’ve been there on merit, as well. It hasn’t been like a fluke result.

“I’m definitely aiming for a win in Laguna, and when we tested there in January, I thought our car felt good. Obviously, it was really cold, so probably not much to read into it, but it’s an awesome track, and I think it suits my style. Also it’s new for everyone, which probably benefits me because many drivers here have done a bunch of most tracks. So yeah, all in for Laguna.”