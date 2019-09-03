Race and Concours winners from Lime Rock Historic Festival 37

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image courtesy of Lime Rock

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Following five days of activities, the 37th annual Historic Festival crossed the finish line Monday to close out another successful race season at Lime Rock Park.

RACER Founder & Incoming VM Publisher Paul Pfanner attended, calling it a “wonderful” event from flag to flag. It featured 212 drivers from 21 states and two countries racing historic and vintage cars that ranged from a 1925 Bentley to a 1986 Porsche.

Although the final races on Monday afternoon were canceled after heavy mid-day rains left a portion of the circuit unsuitable for competition, 29 other races went into the record books.

Read the full story at VintageMotorsport.com

 

