Suarez, Newman dispute Darlington tangle...or non-tangle

Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman have different opinions on what happened on Lap 142 in the Southern 500.

What is indisputable is that Newman did spin in Turn 2 to bring out the caution. But Newman believes he was turned by Suarez, either through contact or a disturbance in the air. Afterward, Newman said he would have to look at the replay to see what exactly happened but still called the incident uncalled for.

“He had me jacked up sideways going into the corner, so do I owe him? Probably a little something,” said Newman.

Two drivers, fighting for every inch — and their #NASCARPlayoffs lives! pic.twitter.com/JD126RmB4s — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 2, 2019

Over his Roush Fenway Racing in-car radio, Newman said Suarez had one coming. However, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver insisted during and after the race that he didn’t touch Newman.

“That’s a racing thing,” said Suarez. “I didn’t touch him. As a driver, it’s very, very easy to know that the guy behind you is very, very close and to feel that air, but he’s experienced to know. Once he sees the race he’s going to realize that we didn’t touch him. It was everything aero and just hard racing, that’s it.”

Newman finished 23rd while Suarez just missed scoring a top-10 finish as he was 11th at the checkered flag. Ironically, the two drivers are tied for the final spot on the playoff grid going into the last race of the regular season at Indianapolis.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun going to Indianapolis and have everybody all in pretty much with Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman and Jimmie Johnson,” said Suarez. “I feel like we’re gonna race extremely hard all the way to the end.”