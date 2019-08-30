Final views from Monterey Motorsports Reunion

It has only been a few short weeks since the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, but we are still reeling from all of the sights and sounds that the event showcased. If you are like us and simply cannot get enough, here are a few more photos taken around WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during one of the best weeks of the year.

It is no secret that this track has one spot that tends to get a lot of attention – The Corkscrew. Understandably, it is a unique section that features a 59 foot drop in 450 feet of track and is considered by some to be a pretty good passing zone, right Alex?

A hike to the top affords some amazing views with the perfect photo subjects… race cars. Below is Gunnar Jeannette making us all proud by taking the Revs Institute’s 1965 Ferrari 250 LM Berlinetta GT to the limit. It is such a treat that the Revs Institute brings a variety of cars from its collection each year and puts Gunnar behind the wheel. As an added bonus, they always provide a ton of video of the cars on track – like this gem.