Vintage Indy Registry notches successful Open Wheel Icons event

Vintage Indy Registry’s Aug. 23-24 Open Wheel Icons weekend at Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway drew 28 cars from across the United States. The second annual event was held in conjunction with IndyCar’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

All of the Vintage Indy Registry cars completed more than two hours of track time, and two of them were piloted by former Indianapolis 500 drivers.

The oldest car, presented by James Mills of Marshall, Ill., was the 1932 Hupp Comet, the only Huppmobile-powered car in the 500’s history — driven to fifth place in the 1932 race by Russ Snowberger. Also gracing the paddock was the 1968 Indy pole-winning STP Turbine, the 1972 AAR Olsonite Eagle and the famed M24 “Bud” McLaren.

The Genesee Beer Wagon Eagle was driven by two-time 500 winner Al Unser Jr., while the 1987 STP True Value March had Robby McGehee in the cockpit.

And 17-year-old rising NASCAR star Jagger Jones — son of P.J. Jones and grandson of 1963 Indy 500 winner Parnelli Jones — ran a session in Dr. Bob Dicks’ 1963 “Old Calhoun/Willard Battery Special” Parnelli Jones tribute car.