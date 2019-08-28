The Week In IndyCar, August 28, with Conor Daly and Dakota Dickerson

It was another strong run for Conor Daly at Gateway with the Carlin Racing No. 59 team, and he makes his return to The Week In IndyCar podcast. He’s followed by new F3 Americas champion Dakota Dickerson, who is looking to rejoin the Road To Indy.

Conor Daly (starts at 13m35s)

Dakota Dickerson (1h03m58s)

The Week In IndyCar, August 28, Listener Q&A

Following a wild IndyCar race at Gateway race, listeners sent in another wave of questions and comments to The Week In IndyCar podcast that warranted an episode of its own.

From the race itself won by Takuma Sato to 2020 schedule rumors to the silly season, plenty of topics are covered in a marathon Q&A session.