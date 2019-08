Racing on TV, Aug. 30-Sept. 2

NHRA’s prestigious U.S. Nationals from Indianapolis plays out on FS1 and FOX



A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, August 30

Spa practice 1 4:55-6:30am Spa practice 2 8:55-10:30am Darlington practice 1-2pm

3-4pm Portland practice 1 1:50-2:35pm Darlington practice 2-3pm

4-5pm Portland practice 2 5:40-6:25pm VIR 10pm-12am (D)

Saturday, August 31

Spa practice 3 5:55-7:30am Spa qualifying 8:55-10am Spa race 1 10:45-

11:50am Darlington qualifying 12:30-1:30pm Portland practice 3 2-2:45pm Darlington qualifying 2-3pm Darlington race 4-6pm Portland race 1 4:50-5:45pm Portland qualifying 6-7:30pm

Sunday, September 1

Spa race 2 5:15-

6:05am Belgian GP 9:05-11am Portland race 2 12:35-1:40pm Sparks 2-3pm (D) U.S. Nationals 2-6pm Portland race 3:30-6pm Darlington race 6-11pm

Monday, September 2

U.S. Nationals 11am-1pm U.S. Nationals 1-5pm



Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat