Ericsson gets Alfa Romeo Spa call-up; Daly to race for SPM at Portland

Conor Daly will replace Marcus Ericsson in the No.7 Honda for the Arrow SPM team in this weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland as RACER.com has learned the Swede will be racing at Spa in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Texts and emails to both drivers weren’t returned, but Ericsson is under contract as the third driver for Alfa Romeo, formerly Sauber, and spent 2015-2018 driving for that team before being replaced by Antonio Giovinazzi this season. Teamed with Kimi Raikkonen, Giovinazzi has only scored one point in 2019 compared to 31 for the former world champion.

Ericsson, 28, came to IndyCar this year and has scored one podium (second at Belle Isle) and a pair of sevenths (Barber and Texas) and ranks 17th in the NTT Series point standings, but his results have been belied by his performance, which has been surprisingly stout on ovals.

Daly is coming off another strong effort for Carlin Racing, where he ran as high as third at Iowa before finishing sixth after starting 18th. It will be the third team of 2019 for the 27-year-old American as drove for Andretti Autosport at Indianapolis and has made four starts at Carlin as Max Chilton’s replacement on ovals. He’s scheduled to run for Andretti again in the season finale at Laguna Seca next month.