Robinson and Aschenbach for Riley Mercedes AMG in 2020

Rising talent Gar Robinson and sports car champion Lawson Aschenbach will move to the Riley Motorsports team in 2020 and drive the No. 74 Mercedes-AMG GT3 entry.

With Riley Motorsports veterans Ben Keating and Jeroen Bleekemolen headed to the FIA World Endurance Championship, a prime opening in IMSA’s GT Daytona category has been filled with the young Texan, whose performances in a part-time program with Aschenbach at the Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 team (pictured) have shown promise.

In committing to Riley, Robinson will take part in his first full-time endurance racing campaign after focusing the majority of his career on sprint racing within the Trans-Am and World Challenge championships in Robinson Racing entries. The third driver who’ll join Robinson and Achenbach for the four long WeatherTech SportsCar championship races will be named at a later date.

The relationship between Bill and Bob Riley and Robinson Racing reaches back 29 years when team owner/driver George Robinson became the family’s first customer for its new Trans-Am chassis.

“I could not be happier to be partnering with the Robinsons,” Bill Riley told RACER. “George was the very first customer of Riley & Scott and we have been able to provide him with six cars throughout the years. It’s an honor to work with Gar as he continues to grow his career in motorsports.”

In what could become a long-term partnership for his son, George Robinson is confident he’s chosen the right person to steer Gar’s future in the sport.

“There are very few people in motorsports I would rather work with than Bill Riley,” he said.

For Gar, who will ramp up an ongoing fitness program as 2020 beckons, the transition from his family-run team to the Riley’s family-led operation is a perfect fit.

“As long as I can remember Riley has been a part of Robinson Racing and I am honored to continue the relationship,” he said. “I would like to give a special thank you to the Robinson Racing crew for preparing me for this opportunity, I would not be ready for this without all of the sacrifice that they have made over the last 29 years. Success is a big puzzle and everyone has been a really important piece of mine.”

In Aschenbach’s continuing role as Robinson’s co-driver and coach, the five-time GT and TC title winner believes more success is on the horizon.

“To be grateful for the opportunity to display what we have all worked so hard for is an understatement,” he said. “It’s not every day that you get to live your dream and perform with the best, and this deal with Riley and the Robinsons is making that a reality.”

A Michelin Pilot Challenge entry with a Mercedes-AMG GT4 is expected to compliment the Riley/Robinson program.