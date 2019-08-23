Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

How the Road America Trans Am poles in TA and TA2 were won

How the Road America Trans Am poles in TA and TA2 were won

Videos

How the Road America Trans Am poles in TA and TA2 were won

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Hear from the Trans Am presented by Pirelli series polewinners in TA (Chris Dyson) and TA2 (Rafa Matos) after Friday qualifying for tomorrow’s pair of Ryan Companies feature races at Road America:

, , , Trans Am, Videos

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home