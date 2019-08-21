The Week In IndyCar, with Santino Ferrucci and Kory Enders

Coming off a strong fourth-place finish at Pocono, Dale Coyne Racing driver Santino Ferrucci is back for the latest episode of The Week In IndyCar podcast to answer great listener Q&A, and he’s followed by Road To Indy driver Kory Enders who competes in the Indy Pro 2000 series.

Santino Ferrucci (starts at 3m10s)

Kory Enders (51m21s)

The Week In IndyCar, Listener Q&A

Following the Pocono race, listeners sent in more than 170 questions and comments to The Week In IndyCar podcast, which warranted an episode of its own.

Opening on the crash involving Takuma Sato, Alexander Rossi, and Ryan Hunter-Reay, some new information and a number of opinions from drivers and engineers are shared before moving onto the silly season, hybridization, the Arrow McLaren SP team, and plenty of other topics in a marathon Q&A session.

Click here for international link