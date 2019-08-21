New content, connections and business opportunities await you at the BlackBook Motorsport Forum on the 28th of August in London.

This is your last opportunity to attend their flagship event, bringing together the biggest names and the most creative thinkers in the business world of motorsport. Here are five reasons why you need to be there:

1. Hear from the very best



Hear first-hand from the biggest players in the motorsports industry. You can expect a full day of unrivaled networking, game-changing content and compelling panel debates featuring the likes of MotoGP, SportPesa, New Balance, Formula E, Nissan and many more! See who will be speaking here.

2. Content evolution



This year’s forum agenda will examine the critical trends and issues transforming the motorsports landscape, including; broadcasting and sponsorship strategy, evolving fan engagement and optimizing the on-track spectacle! Key sessions include:

How NASCAR are enhancing their viewing experience through the immersive deployment of AR and 360 video

Hear Formula 1 unpack the digital strategies attracting them a next-gen mass audience

W Series lead an all-female panel exploring the shifting landscape for women in motorsport and map out the opportunities via a participant-led approach

Experience a full day of invaluable content on offer, view the full agenda here.

3. Meet with the elite



Over 300 attendees from across the industry are expected to attend, more than 75% of them director level and above. Plus the opportunity to dine with an elite group of industry leaders on the River Thames awaits you. Join their newly expanded VIP dinner held the evening before on the Yacht London with their exclusive Platinum pass.

4. Who’s signed up to attend



5. Immerse in the latest technology

Put yourself behind the wheel in their full motion D-BOX immersive cinema or take part in the latest eSports series to win incredible high value motorsport prizes. Get up close once again to the latest motorsport machinery with an all new line up of cars and bikes on display from NASCAR and Formula 1 to the Jaguar Formula E car.

Don’t miss out. Make new connections, create new opportunities and hear first-hand from the leading experts.

