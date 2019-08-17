Scott Speed suffers back injury in rallycross

Subaru Motorsports USA rallycross driver Scott Speed suffered fractures to three vertebrae in his back during his opening heat race in the Nitro World Games at the Utah Motorsports Campus. Speed, the Americas Rallycross points leader, suffered the injury in a hard landing from a jump on Friday.

“After landing hard in Q1 I broke my back. [I] was rushed to the local hospital for checks,” Speed explained on his Facebook page. “[A] CT scan confirmed a destroyed T6, then [I] was taken to a spine specialist at University of Utah.”

“[I] finally got an MRI done around 3 a.m. We found I have three fractured vertebrae. Waiting now for the surgeons to give us the game plan.”

Speed, 36, a former F1 and IndyCar racer, has been a dominant force in rallycross in recent years. He joined Subaru’s team this year after winning three RX titles in four years Andretti Autosport’s VW entries, and is leading this year’s Americas Rallycross (ARX) standings by five points over Tanner Foust, his former teammate on Andretti’s team. The ARX has two more events this season after Utah — Circuit of The Americas on Sept. 28, and Mid-Ohio on Oct. 5-6.