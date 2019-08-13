Molina replaces Bird in GTE Pro AF Corse Ferrari

Spanish driver Miguel Molina will replace Sam Bird in the upcoming 2019/20 FIA WEC season. He will drive alongside Davide Rigon full-time in the No. 71 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO in the GTE Pro class.

Molina has been racing with Ferrari since 2017. In addition to his WEC appearances with Spirit of Race in GTE Am and AF Corse in GTE Pro as a third driver at Sebring and Le Mans, he also has experience racing with the Italian marque in World Challenge America and the Blancpain Endurance Cup.

Bird, meanwhile, moves on from full-time WEC competition after three seasons spent in GTE Pro with AF Corse, during which he scored four class wins. The Briton is due to compete in Formula E (which features two clashes with the WEC on its upcoming calendar) and for Ferrari Competizione GT, in programs that are due to be announced “in due course”.

James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi will continue to race in AF Corse’s sister GTE Pro No. 51 Ferrari 488 this season.