Hanley, Dyson, Smith among Team LNT's Silverstone WEC line-up

Team LNT has revealed the six drivers that will drive its two LMP1 class Ginetta G60-LT-P1s in the opening round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship at Silverstone on September 1st.

In Team LNT’s No. 5 AER-powered G60, DragonSpeed IndyCar (and former LMP1) driver Ben Hanley will be joined by ex-SMP Racing LMP1 man Egor Orudzhev and Ginetta factory driver Charlie Robertson.

On the other side of the garage in the No. 6 will be two-time American Le Mans Series champion Chris Dyson, former Le Mans winner Guy Smith and Ginetta’s other works driver Mike Simpson.

Simpson and Robertson add experience to the new line-ups. Both were heavily involved in the development of the G60 and its various tests during the pre-season.

For Hanley and Orudzhev in the No. 5, this deal keeps them racing in the LMP1 class after featuring in the privateer ranks during the Super Season.

“Whilst I know LMP1 and the AER engine well, the Ginetta was an unknown quantity to me at the Prologue and I have to say it was a very pleasant surprise,” said Orudzhev. “The speed came easily and quickly, and it is already clear that the package has a massive amount of potential. And with a much, much better hand dealt this season by the rule-makers, it will be very interesting to see just how close we can get to the Toyotas.”

Hanley, who struggled as part of DragonSpeed’s BR1 effort in 2018/19, says he is looking forward to driving the Ginetta after monitoring its progress during pre-season testing.

“Last season was a tough introduction to LMP1 for me with a car that wasn’t as reliable as I hoped,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what the Ginetta AER has to offer. All indications are that there’s a very strong base to work from, but that the drivers have plenty to bring to the effort of the whole team in unlocking the potential of the package. If we can do that together then this could be a very interesting adventure!”

Meanwhile in the No. 6, Dyson and Smith team up again for the first time in LMP1 since the 2013 American Le Mans Series season, where they campaigned a Mazda-powered Lola.

“I’ve been looking for the right program to take the step back up to LMP1 for a little while, and when the Ginetta AER program was suggested to me, it seemed to tick just about every box possible,” said Dyson.

“I tried the car out at Paul Ricard last month and was blown away by the potential of this package. I’m looking forward to working with a new team in a new car, and in a world championship setting – we’ll celebrate every single success and step forward we make together, and I know everybody involved will be working as hard as they can to make that something we do very often through the season!”