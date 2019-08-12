Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Inside The Sports Car Paddock, August 12

Image by Galstad/LAT

It’s the 27th installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show, and we open with CORE autosport race engineer Jeff Braun on driver feedback and what an engineer needs to receive from the cockpit to make the right adjustments.

Braun’s followed by IMSA’s Jack Hawkworth, who traded his AIM with Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 GT Daytona entry for a Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR Xfinity Toyota entry last weekend at Mid-Ohio; and we close with Pfaff Motorsports manager Steve Bortolotti, who shares insights on the Canadian team’s two-race winning streak with Porsche’s 911 GT3 R in GTD.

Interviews:

  • Jeff Braun (starts at 02m45s)
  • Jack Hawksworth (starts at 30m50s)
  • Steve Bortolotti (starts at 52m20s)

