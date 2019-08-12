Inside The Sports Car Paddock, August 12
Image by Galstad/LAT
Marshall Pruett
36 minutes ago
It’s the 27th installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show, and we open with CORE autosport race engineer Jeff Braun on driver feedback and what an engineer needs to receive from the cockpit to make the right adjustments.
Braun’s followed by IMSA’s Jack Hawkworth, who traded his AIM with Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 GT Daytona entry for a Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR Xfinity Toyota entry last weekend at Mid-Ohio; and we close with Pfaff Motorsports manager Steve Bortolotti, who shares insights on the Canadian team’s two-race winning streak with Porsche’s 911 GT3 R in GTD.
Interviews:
Jeff Braun (starts at 02m45s)
Jack Hawksworth (starts at 30m50s)
Steve Bortolotti (starts at 52m20s)
Jack Hawksworth, Jeff Braun, Pfaff Motorsports, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
