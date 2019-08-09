This Week in Mazda Motorsports, Aug. 9

The SCCA Solo Champ Tour and ProSolo regular seasons wrap up

The past couple of weeks have been big ones for SCCA autocross. This past weekend at the Oscoda, Mich., ProSolo – the last one before the series finale on Labor Day weekend, Mazda drivers took two of the Challenge rounds, with Street Touring Sport winner Rich DiMarco also taking the Super Challenge in his 1991 Miata. Caius Boboescu won the Bonus Challenge in his E Street Miata.

Other class winners at Oscoda included Bartek Borowski (Miata) in E Street and Michael Jeffries beating co-driver William Koscielny by 0.359sec in Street Touring Roadster. Street 1 was a battle of different Mazdas, with Randall Wilcox (Miata) beating John Vitamvas’s RX-8, with Wilcox’s co-driver Eric Anderson third. Race Tire 2 was won by Andrew Pfotenhauer in his D prepared Miata.

Oscoda had the unusual circumstance of C Street not making a class, so all the C Street drivers ended up in the Bump Class. Miata co-drivers Ken Houseal and John Caserta claimed the two trophies.

A week earlier at the final SCCA Championship Tour in Peru, Ind., Street Modified became a home for a variety of unusual cars with ASP and ESP drivers bumping up for competition. Clint Griest piloted his ESP-prepared Mazdaspeed 6 to the win in convincing fashion, leading from the first run on. Driving the same car, Johanna Foege was the only entrant in E Street Prepared Ladies.