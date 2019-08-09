Hartley joins Geox Dragon for 2019-20

American entrant Geox Dragon Racing has signed FIA WEC champion and former Formula 1 racer Brendon Hartley as the first of its two drivers for the 2019-20 season of the ABB Formula E Championship.

“I’m happy to be taking on a new challenge in Formula E together with Geox Dragon Racing,” said Hartley. “Formula E is totally different from any other race series I’ve been in, but I am hoping my experience in many categories with energy management will pay dividends and give me a head start as a rookie.”

“I’ve always been a fan of street tracks and Formula E has some of the wildest I’ve seen. That together with some of the best drivers and manufacturers in the world makes it an exciting place to be. I’ve already started working with most of the Geox Dragon team, and I have a strong feeling that we can share some good success together in the coming season.” he added.

New Zealand native Hartley gained prominence as a sports car driver, winning two WEC prototype driver’s championships and taking 12 race victories, including a 24 Hours of Le Mans outright victory in 2017, with Porsche’s factory hybrid prototype. After a stint in F1 with Toro Rosso in 2017-18, Hartley also tested for Porsche’s Formula E works team this past March.

“I am very pleased to have Brendon pilot one of our two entries in Season 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship,” said team owner Jay Penske. “Brendon is a real racer. He has a unique combination of experience, intellect, and racecraft that will allow him to maximize the potential of the new Penske EV-4 powertrain. Most importantly, he shares our hunger, and our determination to take the fight to the incredible field of major manufacturers this season.”

Geox Dragon fielded Jose-Maria Lopez and Maximilian Gunther in Formula E this past season, finishing 10th in the team’s standings but failing to record a podium finish. The team has not yet decided on a teammate for Hartley for next season, which opens in Ad Diriyah, Saudia Arabia on November 22.