A. Dillon leads Friday MIS practice

Austin Dillon paced the lone Friday practice session in Michigan with a lap of 189.969 mph (37.901 seconds).

Dillon went to the top of the leaderboard on his sixth and final lap in practice. He knocked Brad Keselowski from the top spot. Keselowski had run 189.929 mph.

Completing the top five was Jimmie Johnson at 189.603 mph, Alex Bowman at 188.957 mph, and Daniel Hemric at 188.957.

Defending race winner Kevin Harvick was sixth fastest at 188.947 mph. He was followed by teammate Clint Bowyer at 188.734 mph, Ryan Blaney at 188.590 mph, Joey Logano at 188.521 mph, and Paul Menard at 188.344 mph.

There were no incidents in the session.

No driver ran 10 consecutive laps, and just one driver, Spencer Boyd, ran more than a total of 10 laps in practice. Boyd completed 13 laps.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 5:05 p.m. ET.