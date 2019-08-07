Ferrucci counting his options for 2020

Santino Ferrucci could return to Dale Coyne Racing for his sophomore season in 2020 or, as interest in the impressive Connecticut native grows, consider new options appearing elsewhere in the NTT IndyCar Series paddock.

“I think we’ve had a pretty good rookie season so far, showing consistency and what we can do,” he told RACER. “And I do have something in place, an extension with Dale, but I haven’t taken that option just yet. I’ve been talking to a couple of people around the paddock, and they thought I was already signed [with Coyne], but not quite yet. A lot of people are kind of surprised to learn I have flexibility for next year.”

Currently 13th in the championship standings, one place ahead of fellow rookie and Circuit of The Americas race winner Colton Herta, Ferrucci’s name has been mentioned in conjunction with one or two seats that are expected to become available. The 21-year-old as stresses that he’d be more than pleased to continue racing alongside and learning from four-time Champ Car champion Sebastien Bourdais at DCR.

“I’m really happy sitting by Seb,” he said. “That’s my biggest thing, because I feel like he’s more of a mentor to me than a teammate at this point. I want to take a lot of his advice when he gives it, and it would be great to continue what we’ve done together if it can work out that way.”

Whether it’s with DCR or another IndyCar team, Ferrucci looks at 2020 as a chance to become a regular contender.

“I think in the second year of IndyCar, it’s more important to be fighting for something,” he said. “And right now we’re trying to fight for 10th in the championship, which is very realistic for us and I think going into next year, you want to be pushing for fifth and being more consistently around fifth place with more podiums in a couple of wins to show that you are making progress year in and year out and you’re not flat-lining after your first year.

“That that’s the goal and I want to be in a position here, or go to a place that will give me the best opportunity just to show that I am improving, coming back to these tracks for the second time. That’s what’s important to me.”