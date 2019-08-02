Shortened LMP2 schedule among IMSA's 2020 competition changes

In an effort to drive down costs for LMP2 team owners and drivers, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has trimmed the schedule for the class from its current number of 10 rounds to six for 2020.

Owing to the low subscription rate for the pro-am prototype class where two full-time entries have contested the full championship, the call to keep three of the four marquee endurance events, plus three classic sports car venues, as the backbone of the new LMP2 schedule is intended to increase car counts.

The 2020 LMP2 championship run starts at March’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, returns in May at Mid-Ohio, continues in June at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, visits Road America over the weekend leading into August, heads west in September for WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, and concludes in October in Georgia at the 10-hour Petit Le Mans season finale.

A seventh, non-championship race, serves as an elective for LMP2 teams with the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona being open to IMSA regulars and visiting teams from around the globe.

Among the other highlights and confirmations in the IMSA universe: