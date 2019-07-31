Spain’s Palou tests with Coyne

Alex Palou, a winner in GP3 in 2015, completed his first NTT IndyCar Series test on Monday at Mid-Ohio, turning 102 laps in Sebastien Bourdais’ No. 18 Honda.

The Spaniard — who has shifted his career to Japan where he currently competes in the Super GT series and the Super Formula championship where 2018 Indy Lights champion Patricio O’Ward currently resides — impressed team owner Dale Coyne.

“Alex was very professional and put up highly respectable lap times,” he said of the 22-year-old who shared the track with Felipe Nasr, who tested for Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. “This was a good first step for the future of his driving as he now focuses on his two championships in Japan.”

Palou, who won the most recent Super Formula round at the rain-soaked Fuji circuit in a Honda-powered Nakajima Racing Dallara, was effusive on Twitter in his praise for the opportunity:

Flying back to Japan, with a big smile on my face after rocking around 100 laps for the first time in a IndyCar. I want more! 🇺🇸#TrueHappiness pic.twitter.com/oFS5Ck4bAg — Alex Palou Montalbo (@AlexPalou) July 30, 2019