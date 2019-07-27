SRO syncs GT World Challenge dates for 2020

SRO Motorsports Group founder Stephane Ratel has revealed plans to synchronize the organization’s global range of GT series next season to create a non-clashing series of events in both sprint and endurance formats.

SRO’s GT World Challenge will feature a 23-round calendar in 2020 featuring events in Europe, America and Asia, and including sprint racing and endurance events on all three continents for the first time. The intent is to offer manufacturers a unique platform on which to compete against rival brands and demonstrate the success of their customer racing programs.

With two of these events also forming part of Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli, the total of non-clashing events rises to 26. The only global GT3 championship will retain a five-round calendar, including the new eight-hour race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway October, which will also serve as the season finale for GT World Challenge America.

GT World Challenge America will retain its present sprint format while adding the endurance race at Indianapolis. Provisional calendars were also released for the Touring Car America and GT4 America series, as follows:

The GT World Challenge America will see a seven-event schedule in 2020, beginning with six 90-minute, double-header events and ending with the newly announced Grand Finale, The Indianapolis 8 Hour.#GTWorldCh #America pic.twitter.com/MfG63rXjwB — GT World Challenge America (@SROAmerica) July 26, 2019

TC America will be back with a 9-event schedule in 2020.#TCAmerica pic.twitter.com/39SFbOiOLT — GT World Challenge America (@SROAmerica) July 26, 2019

GT4 America will return with 8 Sprint and 8 SprintX races across 11 events in 2020.#GT4America pic.twitter.com/CK0eXqxEUp — GT World Challenge America (@SROAmerica) July 26, 2019

The GT World Challenge Asia series remaining in its present form while also adding an endurance race in Shanghai.

To harmonize SRO’s regional programs, what is currently known as the Blancpain GT Series will become GT World Challenge Europe next year and will encompass endurance and sprint racing. The calendar will continue to be anchored by the Total 24 Hours of Spa, which retains its traditional date over the final weekend of July as it contests its 20th running since adopting GT rules in 2001.