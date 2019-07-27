Askew set for Ganassi IndyCar test

Indy Lights point leader Oliver Askew will get his first taste of an IndyCar next month when he runs for Chip Ganassi Racing at Portland International Raceway.

“I’m flattered and fired up,” said the 22-year-old native of Jupiter, Fla. who will run the Oregon road course on Aug. 7 during an IndyCar test. “I go into the shop on Wednesday for a seat fitting and it’s a great opportunity and I can’t thank Chip’s team enough.”

Mike Hull, managing director for Ganassi Racing, said Askew has had their eye all year.

“He’s a great kid with lots of talent, and I’m glad we’re able to give him test,” said Hull.

With four victories and four poles, Askew leads Rinus Veekay by 25 points with seven races remaining for the $1 million first prize that guarantees the Lights champ three IndyCar races in 2020, including the Indianapolis 500.

It’s been a good month for Lights drivers, as Ryan Norman tested recently at Mid-Ohio for Andretti Autosport and Veekay will run for Ed Carpenter Racing in that same Portland test as Askew. Co-owners Jimmy Vasser and James “Sulli” Sullivan are keen to give Lights winner Aaron Telitz a test as well.