Mercedes to run special livery in Germany

Mercedes will run a one-off livery at the German Grand Prix to mark 125 years of Mercedes-Benz motorsport.

An image was teased on the Mercedes social media channels showing the car’s nose in white carrying a classic Mercedes logo, and team principal Toto Wolff has since confirmed that a special livery will be used for this weekend’s race, which is sponsored by Mercedes-Benz.

“This year’s race is a very special event: we’re the title sponsor of the German Grand Prix, and the race will mark the 200th start for Mercedes in Formula 1,” he said. “We will also celebrate a remarkable anniversary in Hockenheim: 125 years of motorsport.

“In 1894, the world’s first car race was held from Paris to Rouen and the winning machine had at its heart an engine manufactured to the design of Gottlieb Daimler. It was the start of a great motorsport tradition that continues to this day, and we are incredibly proud to write the next chapter in this legacy. We will run a commemorative livery to pay tribute to our heritage.”

A story 125 years in the making… 👊 Join us this week as we celebrate #Motorsport125 – marking 125 years of @MercedesBenz Motorsport! pic.twitter.com/HIAmRI6fDk — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) July 22, 2019

However, with temperatures set to be as high as those seen in Austria – where Mercedes struggled with cooling – Wolff says the team is not being distracted from the challenge ahead at its home race.

“While there is much happening off-track, our primary focus remains our on-track performance,” he said. “The weather forecast predicts high temperatures, which were extremely challenging for us in Austria, so we must stay vigilant. Like Spielberg, Hockenheim is also a relatively short circuit, which will close the gaps between different teams. We will stay humble and work hard to achieve the best possible result.”