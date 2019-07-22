Fast Learners Apply Here!

Ready to go racing? Or just looking to go fast? These performance driving schools are the perfect place to get in and get started.

1. Ron Fellows Performance Driving School

springmountainmotorsports.com // (800) 391-6891

Pahrump, NV

The Ron Fellows Performance Driving School is the “Official High Performance Driving School of Corvette.” Each program is designed for drivers of all experience levels and includes dynamic car control exercises, visual skill development and proper cornering techniques. Classroom sessions are brief, but informative. Our challenging curriculum and precision-focused track time will provide improved driving confidence in yourself and the latest Corvette.

2. Cadillac V-Performance Academy

springmountainmotorsports.com // (800) 391-6891

Pahrump, NV

The Cadillac V-Performance Academy is an exclusive opportunity to test the motorsports pedigree of the CTS-V and ATS-V on one of the nation’s most demanding race tracks. The program is designed to assist V-Series owners in mastering their vehicle’s immense power and capabilities, while expanding their driving skillset. Cadillac offers complimentary enrollment in the V-Performance Academy with the purchase of every new V-Series vehicle.

3. Allen Berg Racing Schools

allenbergracingschools.com // (888) 722-3220

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, CA



Allen Berg Racing Schools operates one, two and three day formula car racing programs using authentic Formula racecars. Operated by former Formula 1 driver Allen Berg, ABRS utilizes carbon-fiber chassis with race slicks and wings, along with the use of on-board cameras and AIM data systems for driver performance analysis. Berg’s own career included racing against Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell, Michael Schumacher, and many more. ABRS works with drivers at all experience levels, from karters to experienced racers. The school’s 2 & 3 day programs are SCCA accredited for licensing.

4. Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School

frankhawley.com // (866) 480-7223

Multiple Locations

Learn from the best! Novice and experienced drivers will benefit from Frank’s renowned classroom sessions on how to “improve personal performance.” Learn how to mentally prepare, perform at the highest level, improve focus and block out distraction on the track and in your life. You’ll learn so much more than how to drive in the competition license program. Or experience the excitement and thrill of side-by-side racing in the Dragster Adventure program. Great for individuals, groups or company outings. Classes held across the country.

5. LevelUp Racing School

levelupracingschool.com // (920) 838-6612

Elkhart Lake, WI &

Multiple Locations

Our instructors have pedigrees from the top levels of motorsport, including Daytona and Sebring winners, factory drivers, and race team owners. More importantly, they have decades of teaching

experience and have been called the best in the world. We run schools at major tracks in the U.S. using Spec Miatas, and we are SCCA accredited.

6. MSR Houston

msrhouston.com/schools/competition // (281) 369-0677

Angleton, TX

Over 13 years, the MSR Houston Competition School has trained hundreds of amateur racers. We teach the fundamentals of race craft with on-track experience so that you leave the school ready to race. Each day of the three-day curriculum mixes interactive instruction with on-track sessions led by our instructors, all competition-licensed active racers. You hone your skills by going wheel to wheel with other drivers in practice races. Graduates are eligible for an SCCA Competition License. MSR Houston is conveniently located only 35 minutes south of downtown Houston. The cost for the three-day school is $1,750 with your own racecar or $3,850 renting a Spec Racer Ford or Spec Miata.

7. Go 4 It Racing Schools

go4itservices.com // (303) 666-4113

Louisville, CO &

Multiple Locations

We are open seven days a week, year round. We are an SCCA Full Competition License issuing school offering driver coaching, corporate events, transportation, vehicle development, and arrive and drive solutions. We operate at multiple tracks and utilize championship-winning racecars – or use your own. Since 1985, our mission has been to be the best in quality private instruction for cars, motorcycles, trucks, and RVs. We specialize in basic instruction through full competition, utilizing one-on-one instruction and teaching you “the sequence” and strategy that the top drivers in the world use, at your own speed.

8. Porsche Track Experience USA

porschedriving.com // (770) 290-7000

Barber Motorsports Park, AL

• The most intensive and comprehensive curriculums available: Participants are exposed to the most refined training methods and technology available. We offer introductory courses up to advanced racing classes.

• Professional Instructors: Learn skills from past and current champions experienced in all aspects of the sport. All instructors are top professional drivers, certified by Porsche and led by racing legend Hurley Haywood.

• A fleet of over 50 new Porsche vehicles: the program offers the opportunity to experience all currently available Porsche models, including the 911 Turbo S.

• More track time: We believe the best place to learn is behind the wheel.

• Barber Motorsports Park: The exciting and challenging 2.38-mile race track offers 16 turns and over 80 feet of elevation changes. An excellent classroom!

9. Primal Racing

primal.racing // (770) 233-7856

Atlanta Motorsports Park, GA

Primal Racing is an SCCA-accredited racing school offering beginner and advanced programs showcasing the power and the performance of the Radical SR1. Based at Atlanta Motorsports Park, the USA’s premier training facility, Primal Racing offers drivers the unique opportunity to hone their craft on the country’s most technical road circuit while enjoying world-class country club hospitality.

10. Skip Barber Racing School

skipbarber.com // (866) 932-1949

Lime Rock Park, CT

Road Atlanta, GA

Sebring Raceway, FL

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, CA

New Jersey Motorsports Park, NJ

Skip Barber Racing School has been creating racing champions since 1975. Offering a fully integrated system of racing schools, driving schools, and corporate events, no other organization delivers the same high quality instruction, equipment, facilities, and memorable experiences. Perfect for the casual enthusiast or racers seeking their SCCA Competition License!

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club

springmountainmotorsports.com // (800) 391-6891

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club is a state-of-the-art racing facility and exclusive motorsports country club located just 55 miles west of Las Vegas. With more than six miles of challenging race track and resort-style amenities, it’s the home of the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School, Cadillac V-Performance Academy and SM Racing.

Spring Mountain delivers a world-class experience to driving enthusiasts of all levels.