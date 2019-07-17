Interview: Matt Tifft

Matt Tifft is learning more than he might have imagined in his rookie season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. In this week’s episode, Tifft explains why he has more data and resources at his fingertips now than when he was in the Xfinity Series, what has been most useful, and learning from veteran crew chief Mike Kelley and teammates David Ragan and Michael McDowell. Also, Tifft talks about whether moving to Cup without an Xfinity win bothers him, how comfortable he is offering feedback in competition meetings, and what a successful weekend looks like for Front Row Motorsports.