30 cars on Silverstone entry; Rebellion down to one car

Thirty cars will take the grid for the WEC season-opening 4 Hours of Silverstone in August, including a five-car LMP1 class after Rebellion Racing pared its program down to just one R-13 Gibson.

Rebellion will go up against the two previously-confirmed Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 HYBRIDs and Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1s.

No drivers have yet been listed for the R-13, while Team LNT’s Ginettas only have single drivers listed: Mike Simpson and Charlie Robertson.

In LMP2 there are no surprises, though three teams (Jota, JCDC and Racing Team Nederland) are still yet to declare which tire supplier they will use.

GTE Pro’s driver crews are almost complete, with just one TBA (in the No. 71 AF Corse Ferrari) remaining. Davide Rigon’s teammate is expected to be revealed soon. At the WEC Prologue, Spaniard Miguel Molina will drive the car.

There are plenty of changes in GTE Am. Team Project 1’s No. 56 Porsche will be driven by Matteo Cairoli, reigning GTE Am champion Egidio Perfetti and David Heinemeier Hansson. The team’s sister car only has Jorg Bergmeister listed.

Red River Sport’s line-up is identical to the one named for the Barcelona test, with Charlie Hollings due to drive alongside Johnny Mowlem and Bonamy Grimes.

At Dempsey Proton, Christian Ried and Matt Campbell are confirmed to drive the No. 77, while Thomas Preining moves over from Gulf Racing to drive the No. 88.

Preining’s replacement alongside Mike Wainwright and Ben Barker at Gulf Racing has yet to be named.

There are also no teammates listed alongside Paul Dalla Lana in the No.98 Aston in the seats usually filled by Pedro Lamy and Mathias Lauda.

As for the forthcoming WEC Prologue next week, a revised entry list was also released today, featuring a number of changes. In LMP1, Thomas Laurent has been added to the trio already listed in the No. 7 Toyota TS050.

In the privateer ranks, RACER understands that both Ginettas will run with a range of drivers in Spain.

Rebellion will also test a selection of drivers across its two R-13s, despite only planning a single car for the full season after failing to secure the required backing for the second entry.

From the team’s 2018/19 line-up, Neel Jani and Andre Lotterer are now confirmed as Porsche’s Formula E drivers. Thomas Laurent meanwhile, has now been named both as Toyota’s development and reserve driver together with a full-season WEC drive in the Signatech Alpine LMP2 effort.

Both privateer teams are set for appearances at the Prologue from significant numbers of equally significant drivers as they work towards their full-season line-ups. One thing is certain: across the four LMP1 privateer cars set to run in Spain, there will be more drivers present than available full-season seats.

In the other classes, there are also some interesting names in some of the cars. While Park Place Motorsports owner Patrick Lindsey isn’t on the Silverstone entry list, he is due to drive the No. 57 Team Project 1 Porsche.

Gulf Racing’s 911 RSR, meanwhile, will have Mike Wainwright joined by Andrew Watson and Nico Bastian.

Aston Martin factory driver Jonny Adam is the only named driver aboard the No. 90 TF Sport Aston Martin in GTE Am. Salih Yoluc, Euan Hankey and Charlie Eastwood, who drove the car last season, are not listed. Yoluc and Eastwood are unavailable due to the clash with the Spa 24 Hours.

In the No. 98 Aston Martin, Paul Dalla Lana and Lauda were joined at the test by AMR factory driver Darren Turner, Ross Gunn and ex-TDS Racing LMP2 man Matthieu Vaxiviere in place of regular driver Lamy.

Elsewhere, Aston Martin Racing, which will run only one Pro-class Vantage AMR at the pre-season test, has told RACER that Michelin has informed the team that the coming season’s tire selection will not be available to it in Spain. It is not yet known whether Ferrari or Porsche will test the 2019/20 Michelins either.

