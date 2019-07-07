Update: Franzoni released from Toronto hospital

Juncos Racing’s Victor Franzoni has been released from the Canada hospital to which he was rushed, “awake and alert”, following his scary accident in today’s Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

An accident in Turn 3 on the 101st of 125 laps in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar event left Franzoni’s No. 50 Juncos Cadillac DPi-V.R literally buried in a tire wall. He was hospitalized for evaluation, and released within just a few hours, thanking the safety team and track workers for their rapid response.