This Week in Mazda Motorsports, July 5

IMSA victory, SCCA Majors and NASA

The big news in Mazda Motorsports this week is the domination of the Mazda Team Joest RT24-P prototypes in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Sahlen’s Six Hours at the Glen. The team finished one-two, with the No. 55 driven by Harry Tincknell, Jonathan Bomarito and Olivier Pla taking the victory over the polesitting NO. 77 of Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez and Timo Bernhard. The victory was the first for Mazda in IMSA’s top Daytona Prototype International category.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” said John Doonan, director, Mazda Motorsports, following the race. “We’ve been close but we never gave up – that’s the Mazda philosophy, to never stop challenging. The goal was to put it on the top step for the fans, the people who drive Mazdas, the people that race Mazdas, the people who sell them, and for all of the corporate staff in Japan, the United States, Europe and the rest of the world. This is the day we’ve been waiting for.

“We really felt that today could be our day, so we would focus on racing the other cars and not each other,” Doonan continued. “But in that last half hour, you listen to every click on the radio [and] worried that something would come. To see that Soul Red Crystal Mazda RT24-P cross the finish line makes this such a special day. This is a group victory for the Mazda brand, and the people as well. I couldn’t be happier.”

Of course, many other Mazda racers were in action this weekend, including in SCCA, where two U.S. Majors Tour events were happening, one in Texas and the other in Georgia.